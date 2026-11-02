Tennessee Airports Made $54 Billion Statewide Economic Impact in 2025, Analysis Shows

A state aviation study shows the Chattanooga Airport and 17 other airports in the region contributed to $5.2 billion in economic impact in 2025 across a 24-county region.

The Chattanooga facility drew almost 245,000 visitors, producing a $1.66 billion economic impact here in 2025.

Statewide, the impact was almost $54 billion in economic activity over the year by more than 7.8 million out-of-state visitors, and aviation in Tennessee supported an estimated 236,000 jobs, according to the 2026 Aviation Economic Impact Study.

Findings show aviation-supported jobs comprised nearly $18 billion in payroll and, combined with related economic activity, contributed 9% of Tennessee's gross domestic product.

The study of Tennessee's 76 public-use airports was completed in 2026 and analyzed jobs and payroll at Tennessee's airports, visitor spending by out-of-state travelers and cargo movement to and from airports and aircraft operations across Tennessee.

The study's snapshot in time highlights an increase from $40 billion in total economic impact in 2019 to $53.8 billion in 2025, the state transportation agency's aeronautics division said. The $13.8 billion in growth highlights aviation's role in strengthening business activity, expanding workforce access and enhancing statewide economic competitiveness, the report said.

(READ MORE: Federal agency rejects claim it must recognize local Chattanooga Airport board)

The Chattanooga Airport is the region's only commercial service airport, and it served about 245,000 visitors in 2025, according to the study. Chattanooga's airport is a hub for commerce, attracting visitors to the city's outdoor recreation, cultural attractions and downtown district and supporting more than 7,300 jobs in 2025.

Chattanooga Airport CEO April Cameron was on a flight Friday and could not be reached for comment on the study.

OTHER BIG AIRPORTS

The state's transportation agency splits Tennessee into four regions, from east to west across the state. Each region has a major central airport hub with smaller airports in surrounding communities providing a variety of aviation and related services, for a total of 76 public airports.

More than 7.8 million out-of-state visitors traveled through the state's commercial and general aviation airports in 2025, contributing about $7 billion to Tennessee's economy, directly employing about 1,537 people and creating jobs for an additional 49,500 people, the study said.

The McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville is the largest of two commercial airports in the study's 24-county region 1, in the northeast corner of the state. In 2025, the airport had a total economic impact of almost $2.9 billion and supported more than 14,500 jobs.

(READ MORE: A look at some of Chattanooga's top nonstop flight destinations)

In Nashville, the center of 26 Middle Tennessee counties making up region 3, the Nashville International Airport led the state in 2025 with a total impact of $13.4 billion, supporting more than 64,000 jobs.

The Memphis International Airport in West Tennessee's region 4 had an impact in 2025 of $10.5 billion, the study said, supporting almost 65,000 jobs.

CHATTANOOGA REGION

Other airports in the Chattanooga region study area that play a significant role in the economy are in Cleveland and Winchester, near Chattanooga, and in Jamestown and Crossville on the northern end of the state's region 2. In 2025, other regional airports directly employed about 156 people and were home to more than 139 airport-based businesses. They included aircraft maintenance providers, flight schools, air transportation companies and other aviation-related businesses, supporting an additional 1,853 jobs throughout the region, the report said.

Airports across the region's other 23 counties create stronger business connectivity, support visitor travel and contribute to regional economic growth, the study said. The region's general aviation airports drew an estimated 124,308 additional visitors who spent money on lodging, dining, transportation, retail and entertainment. Manufacturing and tourism are also key components of the broader region's economy.

(SIGN UP: Get breaking news in your inbox as it happens by going to timesfreepress.com/breaking)

The Cleveland Regional Jetport in Bradley County was recognized as a major manufacturing center and is home to numerous national and international companies, according to the study. Cleveland is home to facilities for companies including Amazon, Coca-Cola and Duracell. In 2025, the study said the Jetport made a total economic impact of $29.7 million.

In Franklin County, the Winchester Municipal Airport near Tims Ford Lake draws visitors to one of Tennessee's outdoor recreation destinations on the western Cumberland Plateau, the study said. In 2025, the airport had a total impact of $27.3 million and supported 125 jobs.

In Fentress County, the Jamestown Municipal Airport is an aerial gateway to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and other popular hiking, horseback riding, camping and outdoor recreation destinations, according to the study. The airport's impact in 2025 was about $354,000.

The Crossville Memorial Airport in Cumberland County draws people to the golf capital of Tennessee, the study said, a region known for its championship golf courses. The airport's economic impact in 2025 was $10 million.

State officials applauded the findings.

"Aviation is a gateway for commerce, competitiveness, and community connectivity in Tennessee," state transportation agency Commissioner Will Reid said in a press release on the study. "From advanced manufacturing and healthcare to tourism and small business, airports enable employers to reach markets, attract talent, visitors and serve customers. These benefits extend well beyond the airport fence to every corner of the state."

Agency Aeronautics Director John-Paul Saalwaechter described aviation as the infrastructure for the economy, the release said.

"When a manufacturer selects a site, when a hospital coordinates critical flights, when visitors choose Tennessee for a long weekend, airports make those decisions possible," Saalwaechter said. "The AEIS (study) shows that aviation's value is measured in jobs, payroll and GDP, not just runways and terminals."

Contact Southeast Tennessee reporter Ben Benton at [email protected] or 423-757-6569.

© 2026 the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.). Visit www.timesfreepress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.