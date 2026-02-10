MSP Airport Drives $21.3B Annual Economic Impact, New Study Finds

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport generates $21.3 billion in annual economic output, underscoring its growing role as a key economic engine for Minnesota and the Twin Cities, according to a new study.

The analysis, conducted by InterVISTAS Consulting and commissioned by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, found the airport supports more than 93,000 jobs and contributes nearly $3.3 billion in local, state and federal tax revenues. The report evaluated airport operations, capital investments and visitor spending tied to air service.

“As MSP facilitates more global connectivity for Minnesotans, it has accelerated direct, indirect and induced economic benefits across the Twin Cities and the state,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Recent air service growth and operational investments are making impacts beyond the immediate benefits of global travel.”

Based on 2024 activity, MSP ranked as the 17th busiest passenger airport in the United States, serving 37.2 million travelers and supporting approximately 342,000 aircraft operations. The findings also signal a strong recovery from the pandemic, approaching the airport’s record 39.6 million passengers in 2019.

Economic output has climbed 34% since 2016, when it totaled $15.9 billion, and has more than doubled from $10.1 billion in 2012. Total employment impact reached 93,350 jobs, up 7% from 2016 and 22% from 2012.

Of those positions, about 49,250 are directly tied to airport operations, capital projects and tourism. The airport itself supports more than 24,000 jobs, with over half employed by passenger carriers. Aviation support services account for the second-largest share of direct employment, followed by food, retail and hospitality businesses.

Capital investment continues to play a major role in economic activity. From 2022 through 2024, average annual capital spending reached approximately $286 million, generating an estimated $400 million in economic output and $170 million in labor income. Major projects include expanded pre-security areas at Terminal 1, concourse renovations and the ongoing expansion of Concourse G.

Visitor spending also contributed significantly. Roughly 4.7 million visitors traveled through MSP in 2024, spending nearly $3.4 billion statewide. Domestic travelers accounted for the majority of that total, spending about $720 per trip and staying an average of 4.5 nights, while international visitors spent roughly $990 per trip with stays averaging more than six nights.

Total tax revenues tied to airport activity reached nearly $3.3 billion, with about 51% going to federal governments, 32% to the state and 16% to local jurisdictions.