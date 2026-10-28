Salt Lake City International Airport Completes $5.1 Billion Redevelopment

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) has completed its $5.1 billion redevelopment program, marking the end of a 12-year construction effort that transformed the airport into a modern aviation hub.

The final seven gates opened Oct. 27 in Concourse B-east, completing the fourth and final phase of The New SLC Redevelopment Program. The approximately 132,000-square-foot addition includes five gates for United Airlines, two common-use gates and six new concessions.

With the final phase complete, the airport now has 94 aircraft gates, four hardstand positions and 101 concessions.

The redevelopment replaced three aging terminals with a centralized terminal, two linear concourses and an expanded network of passenger facilities. The project also included new parking and rental car facilities, roadway improvements and tunnels connecting the concourses.

Construction began in 2014, with the first phase opening in September 2020. Subsequent phases opened incrementally, allowing the airport to maintain operations throughout the redevelopment.

Airport Executive Director Bill Wyatt said the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget. The airport accelerated portions of construction during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of reduced passenger traffic to demolish older facilities sooner than originally planned.

The redevelopment was financed through airport revenues, passenger facility charges, rental car customer facility charges, airport revenue bonds and federal grants. No local tax dollars were used.

Nearly 25,000 craft workers contributed more than 18 million hours of labor to the project, according to the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

Although the redevelopment program is complete, airport officials are already considering future expansion. Long-term plans include a potential Concourse C and runway improvements to accommodate additional airline service.

The completed airport is designed to accommodate approximately 34 million passengers annually, providing capacity for continued growth in the Salt Lake City region.