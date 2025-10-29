Salt Lake City Airport Expands with New Gates, Lounges, and Concessions

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of 10 new gates and six additional concessions as part of The New SLC Redevelopment Program. The new gates will house arrivals and departures for Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

“We are getting close to the finish line,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “It has been five years since we launched The New SLC. With today’s ribbon cutting we have introduced 10 more gates, six concessions and two new lounges that will elevate the traveler experience through our airport.”

The concession operators selected for the 8,851 sq. ft. of space are as follows: At SLC Airport Concessions, Hudson Group, Paradies Lagardère and Togas, which represent the following brands and concepts:

Food and Beverage: Aubergine Kitchen and Moab Brewery—both local brands.

Retail, News and Gifts: Art of Aesthetics, Good Earth Market, Hudson and Utah National Parks. (Good Earth Market is a local brand.)

For a description of the new concessions, go to www.slcairport.com/dining-and-shopping.

Plus, another Sensory Room has opened in Concourse B-west, which is the airport’s third Sensory Room. In addition, Delta unveiled a second Sky Club and American Express has opened a Centurion Lounge—also in Concourse B—complete with an outdoor terrace.