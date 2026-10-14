Manassas Airport Begins Terminal Work as $29.3 Million Control Tower Decision Nears

Washington Manassas Airport (HEF) in Virginia has begun preliminary construction work on a new passenger terminal as it prepares to introduce scheduled commercial airline service, while airport officials consider a $29.3 million contract for a replacement air traffic control tower.

Airport management company Avports has started the first phase of terminal-area construction, including preparations for a new passenger building and expanded parking facilities. The east aircraft parking area has been cleared, and an existing equipment storage building is being demolished to accommodate the development.

The terminal redevelopment is expected to cost approximately $80 million, up from an earlier estimate of $50 million. The project will add passenger gates, enclosed boarding bridges, ticketing and baggage facilities, Transportation Security Administration screening areas and passenger seating.

Avports is working with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill as the project's architect and Whiting-Turner as general contractor. The company is responsible for developing and operating the terminal as part of the airport's efforts to attract commercial airline service.

Separately, airport staff have recommended awarding a $29,314,862 contract to Costello Construction for a replacement air traffic control tower. The Airport Commission is scheduled to consider the recommendation Oct. 15 before it advances to City Council for potential approval.

The new tower would replace aging infrastructure and provide improved visibility, updated technology and additional space for controllers. Construction funding is expected to include federal and state contributions and airport capital reserves, although final approvals remain pending. Completion is projected for June 2029.

The airport received its Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 operating certificate in August, clearing a major regulatory hurdle toward scheduled commercial passenger operations.

Avports is negotiating with prospective airlines, including discussions about potential service to Florida destinations. No carrier or routes have been formally announced, and the airport is targeting the introduction of commercial passenger service in 2027.

Additional infrastructure improvements are planned, including rehabilitation of Runway 16L/34R and widening of Taxiway Bravo to accommodate larger aircraft. Both projects are expected to move into construction in 2027.

The developments are part of a broader effort to position Washington Manassas Airport as an alternative to Washington Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports for travelers in Northern Virginia.