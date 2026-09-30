Gary Airport Begins Construction on New $18.3 Million Control Tower

Another groundbreaking ceremony was held at Gary/Chicago International Airport this week, this time for an $18.3 million air traffic control tower.

The new air traffic control tower, funded mostly by the federal government, is designed to stand 105 feet tall and be double the size of the airport’s current tower. Local, state and federal officials lauded their combined efforts to upgrade the airport to accommodate more traffic at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“An airport is only as strong as its tower,” Democrat U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan said, “and today, we are investing in the strength of Northwest Indiana through its tower.”

“You need a steady voice with top technology in that tower,” he said.

More airport news:

* NWI officials inaugurate cargo plane loading expansion at Gary/Chicago International Airport

* 8 Mrvan community project funding requests move forward in House

* Documentary revisits stalled plan for third major Chicago-area airport

The Gary airport’s existing tower was built in 1972, and plans to replace it have been ongoing since 2020, when the airport received a $1.7 million grant to fund design plans for the new tower. That grant was 95% funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, 2.5% by the airport and 2.5% by the Indiana Department of Transportation, according to airport Executive Director Dan Vicari.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by August 2028 and require 20,000 construction hours.

Construction of the tower also received a $10 million grant from the FAA in early 2026 and an $8.3 million grant funded 95% by the FAA, 2.5% by INDOT and 2.5% by the airport.

Vicari said the new tower will have an elevator — which the current one does not have — as well as improved visibility and up-to-date technology providing controllers with a view of the entirety of the airport’s 9,000-foot-long runway, the second-longest airport runway in the Chicago area.

“We’re creating opportunities for future generations, and we’re strengthening our regional economy,” said Ellis Dumas, chief of staff to Mayor Eddie Melton.

“And we’re sending a clear message that no matter what, even after a 100-year storm, Gary is moving forward,” Dumas said.

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