$20 Billion Dulles Redevelopment Will Accelerate Master Plan, Expand Terminal and Concourse Capacity

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), United Airlines and the U.S. Department of Transportation have unveiled a more than $20 billion capital investment program that will transform Washington Dulles International Airport over the next decade, dramatically expanding passenger capacity while modernizing nearly every stage of the traveler experience.

The redevelopment builds on MWAA's existing Dulles Master Plan, accelerating a modernization program that previously carried an estimated cost of approximately $7 billion. Officials said the expanded investment will reshape the airport into a more efficient international gateway while preserving Eero Saarinen's iconic Main Terminal.

Plans call for more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space, including replacement of the aging C/D concourses, additional gates capable of accommodating larger aircraft, an expanded Main Terminal, new AeroTrain connections and improved pedestrian access between the terminal and concourses. The project also includes a new U.S. Customs facility, upgraded baggage handling systems, expanded concessions and passenger lounges, and the eventual retirement of Dulles' signature mobile lounges as travelers gain more direct rail and walking access to gates.

"This new construction effort builds upon the multiyear Dulles Master Plan, developed in consultation with our airline partners, that will modernize Washington's main international airport," said Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. "We are grateful for the Trump administration's interest in accelerating the pace and scope of our plans."

United Airlines, which operates roughly 70% of flights at Dulles, will partner closely with MWAA on the project. The airline said the redevelopment supports its continued growth at its Washington hub and will improve the customer experience while expanding international service opportunities.

Construction will occur in phases over several years while the airport remains fully operational. Significant work is already underway, including the opening later this year of Concourse E, a new 435,000-square-foot facility with 14 United gates, direct AeroTrain access and expanded passenger lounges.

According to MWAA, much of the redevelopment will be financed through municipal bonds issued by the airport authority in partnership with the airlines serving Dulles, allowing the project to move forward at a significantly larger scale than previously planned.

Dulles handled a record 29 million passengers in 2025, a 6.4% increase over the previous year. When complete, officials said the redevelopment will position the airport to accommodate future passenger growth while creating a more efficient and modern travel experience from curb to gate.