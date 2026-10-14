Three Killed in Attacks on Saudi Airports, Aviation Authority Says

Oct. 7, Cairo — Three people were killed and dozens injured in attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's aviation authority GACA said on Wednesday.

The attacks targeted airports in Riyadh and Abha on Tuesday and Wednesday, the authority said on X.

Two women, one from Algeria and one from Morocco, were killed and 28 people were injured in the attack on Abha airport in the south-west of the kingdom, it said. The injured included Saudi nationals.

One person, a Sudanese national, was killed and eight others were injured at Riyadh airport, GACA said. Both attacks also caused property damage, but the authority did not provide further details.

GACA did not say who was responsible for the attacks or where the fire came from.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on both airports. On Monday, the group said it had fired a ballistic missile at Abha International Airport.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia as the Yemen war escalates. Saudi Arabia backs Yemen's internationally recognized government and has repeatedly carried out airstrikes against the Shiite militia.

Yemeni government forces launched an offensive on Sunday to retake all areas held by the Houthis, according to the government.

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