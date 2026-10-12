Houthis Launch Fresh Rocket Attacks on Saudi Airports

Cairo — Following the Houthi militia's attack on the international airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which left at least twelve people dead, the Yemeni rebels continued their attacks on Sunday.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority reported late on Sunday that an attack on King Fahd Airport in Dammam had caused damage. There was also a new attack on King Khalid Airport, which again resulted in injuries.

On Saturday, at least 12 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in an attack on King Khalid Airport.

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia said that they had carried out four attacks in Saudi Arabia in the previous 24 hours - using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

According to their report, the targets included the two airports, a gas plant and an oil refinery belonging to the state-owned oil company Aramco.

The militia said that Saudi Arabia had carried out more than 120 airstrikes on the capital, Sana'a, and other provinces during that period. It was not possible to independently verify these claims.

Earlier on Sunday, the militia warned tourists and businesspeople against travelling via airports in Saudi Arabia.

The militia said the kingdom's airports and airspace were "legitimate targets" for Houthi attacks - with the exception of Mecca and Medina, which are sites sacred to Muslims.

The allied states of the so-called R4 Group - Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - jointly condemned the attacks by the Houthi militia as a "flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In a statement, the group spoke of "a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of civilians, and it is a dangerous escalation that cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext."

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's internationally recognized government for more than a decade. A truce reached in 2022 largely froze the conflict but failed to pave the way for a lasting peace.

Fighting has recently flared up again against the backdrop of the wider war involving Iran, further deepening Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest oil producers, has previously blamed the Houthis for attacks on civilian facilities in the kingdom and launched retaliatory strikes against rebel targets in Yemen.

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