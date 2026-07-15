Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia as Strike Hits Sana’s Airport

Cairo — Warplanes struck Sana'a International Airport on Monday after an Iranian aircraft attempted to land, with the Iran-backed Houthi militia blaming Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes hit the airport’s runways, describing the attack as an end to the de-escalation phase in the country's civil war and vowing retaliation.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government said its forces targeted the airport runway to prevent the Iranian aircraft from landing, after earlier warning that it would use “all available means” against what it described as violations of Yemeni airspace by Iran and the Houthis.

According to sources at Sana'a airport, the Iranian aircraft switched off its tracking devices and was no longer visible on live tracking.

It was last detected over the city of Dhamar, south of Sana'a, before later reports said the plane had landed in Hodeidah, western Yemen.

The Houthi-controlled Ministry of Transport and Public Works condemned the strikes, calling them a “clear act of aggression” and accusing the Saudi-led coalition of seeking to maintain what it described as a blockade on Yemeni airports and seaports.

The ministry said the attacks threatened the movement of patients and travellers and called on the United Nations and international organizations to intervene.

Yemen’s civil aviation authority, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, announced the closure of all airports in the country to air traffic until further notice.

In a circular sent to all airlines and international organizations operating flights to and from Yemeni airports, the authority said that “all airports are closed to air traffic until further notice,” adding that the decision takes effect immediately.

Separately, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani accused the Houthis of preventing an aircraft operated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from departing Sanaa airport and of detaining its pilot and co-pilot.

He described the incident as a “dangerous escalation” and a violation of international humanitarian law and agreements protecting humanitarian missions.

The Houthis and the ICRC did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, sad on X that his office has "contacted military representatives from all sides."

"We are urging them to de-escalate and refrain from any actions that would risk a new cycle of violence in Yemen," he added.

Yemen has remained divided since the Houthis seized the capital in 2014, with the Iran-aligned group controlling much of the north, including Sana'a, while the Saudi-backed government ruling much of the south.

A UN-mediated truce took effect in 2022, though sporadic clashes have continued.

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