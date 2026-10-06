$2 Million Going to Westward Expansion of Huntsville Airport, Congressman Announces

U.S. Rep. Dale Strong, R-Monrovia, has secured $2 million for the western expansion of Huntsville International Airport.

The $2 million allocation will fund the additional land development phase to the west of the West Runway near County Line Road. The funding comes through the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

“This investment will enhance one of the pillars of our community and further strengthen North Alabama as an economic hub for defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” Strong said. “This airport continues to make the right strategic investment and keeps growing, and this project shows how the right long-term capital improvement can benefit the entire region.”

Strong called the airport “a huge piece of the puzzle for economic development of North Alabama.”

“12,600 feet in a runway, that’s the second longest runway in the Southeast United States,” the congressman said. “That’s only second to Miami. That’s why we’re so successful, because we are forward thinking.”

This foundational work positions Huntsville to recruit top-tier aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul companies, expanding the airport’s capacity to serve defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors, the airport said.

Long-term plans for the West Aviation development mirror HSV’s busy cargo complex on the East Runway, incorporating dedicated hangar space and a direct-access taxiway ramp.

“This funding not only drives development to our west but aligns with the city of Huntsville’s strategy to deliver essential infrastructure, including the planned relocation of County Line Road that supports our community’s long-term industrial growth.” said Butch Roberts, CEO of Huntsville International Airport. “Securing these funds allows us to build our capacity to attract high-value aircraft maintenance and overhaul operations, and create new, skilled jobs right here in our community. We are grateful to Congressman Strong for his dedicated leadership and commitment to advancing our region’s transportation network.”

Roberts said the cost of the first phase of the project is about $11 million. He said the airport owns about 3,000 acres to the west of County Line Road. Roberts said additional expansion plans in that area could include an additional runway.

The Huntsville City Council will vote on a tax increment financing district – TIF D8 – for the area next month. If approved by the Council and the Limestone County Commission, the TIF would provide $40 million for County Line Road upgrades and relocation.

The work would move County Line Road from south of I-565 to Boeing Boulevard. Moving County Line Road west fits into the city’s and the airport’s long-range plans, which would assist in development in the area.

“You look at the property that is located here at Huntsville International, we’ve got more property than Chicago’s O’Hare, LaGuardia in New York and Atlanta’s Hartfield,” Strong said. “This right here is forward thinking. We have acres to expand in the next 100 years. I think the design of what they are doing is excellent.”

Strong said hangar space is something every community wants more of.

“You look at the economic development happening in here, that’s one thing that we’re fixing to take care of,” he said. “The Huntsville International Airport Authority has done a phenomenal job.”

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