Huntsville Airport Receives $1.9 Million Grant To Build Winter Weather Storage Facility

Huntsville International Airport has been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation as part of the Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Program.

The grant will help fund construction of a dedicated storage facility for the airport’s winter weather snow-removal equipment fleet.

“Maintaining our airside infrastructure and operational readiness is vital to supporting the rapid growth of our region,” Huntsville International Airport CEO Butch Roberts said in a news release. “This $1.9 million ALDOT grant allows us to build a protective facility for our essential ice and snow removal fleet and ensures that our crews can respond to weather events and airfield needs with efficiency. We deeply appreciate the steadfast advocacy of Alabama Rep. Rex Reynolds and our state partners at ALDOT for supporting HSV’s long-term operations.”

The new capital improvement project will house and safeguard heavy operational assets including specialized airfield snow removal vehicles, runway sweepers, and ground maintenance equipment. While the structure will protect high-dollar assets from weather exposure, it will also provide ample space and amenities to permit Airport personnel to better access and maintain the equipment and support removal operations during a winter weather event, the airport said.

This investment reflects the strong alignment between local aviation officials and the State Department of Transportation as they work together to enhance North Alabama’s logistics network, the airport said.

Reynolds, who represents parts of Huntsville and Madison County, said the airport must keep pace with growth if Alabama is going to stay competitive for future economic development.

“Aviation plays a direct role in driving commerce to our state, and securing high-paying jobs across the Southeast and nationally depends on having the transportation infrastructure to support that expansion,” said Reynolds, who serves as House Ways and Means General Fund chairman.

The 10,800-square-foot, pre-engineered metal building will have three drive-through bays to facilitate storage of the Airport’s snow removal equipment and provide a location for holding deicing chemicals to remove frozen precipitation from paved surfaces to keep the airport operating safely. Once begun, the project is expected to take six months to complete.

It is one of several projects ongoing at the airport, which includes work on a $57 million parking deck, continuing concourse and terminal improvements and expansion of the airport near the West Runway.

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