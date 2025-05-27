FAA Selects Certification Branch Office for the TriFan 600 xVTOL by XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. has announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected the Ft. Worth, Texas Certification Branch Office (CBO) within the FAA's Central Region for the TriFan 600 type certification program.

Following the FAA's acceptance of XTI's formal application for Type Certification of the TriFan 600 (FAA model designation TF600) which XTI received on March 17, 2025, the FAA subsequently selected the Ft. Worth, Texas, CBO to be the primary location for certification authority and approval.

XTI will continue to work with FAA subject matter experts across the United States as the XTI engineering teams continue to provide Technical Familiarization briefings (Tech Fams) to the FAA for the TriFan 600's major systems and subsystems. XTI has additional Tech Fams scheduled with the FAA in June and July 2025.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the Ft. Worth CBO," said Don Purdy, XTI's SVP for program and business development.

Purdy continued, "This CBO has significant capability and expertise with VTOL aircraft. XTI and the FAA are laser focused on the same objective – a safe, reliable, and well-engineered aircraft – and we will work collaboratively with the local CBO and with FAA SMEs across the country to ensure we meet this objective."