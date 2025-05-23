TAT Technologies Expands MRO Partnership with International Cargo Carrier

TAT Technologies Ltd. announced the signing of a five-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) agreement with one of the world’s leading cargo carriers.

This agreement is a five-year extension of an existing contract for APU repairs on the U.S. fleet of 767 and 757 aircraft, now expanded to support the carrier’s global fleet. Additionally, under this extension, TAT will provide repair services for two new APU platforms: B737 and A300.

The company was also awarded the 777 APU contract for the next 7 years. The parties are expecting to sign the extension for the 777 APU during May- June 2025.

The total value of the contracts (including the awarded but not yet signed contract) is estimated to be between $40 million to $55 million over the next five years.

This agreement builds on the strong collaboration between the parties in recent years, culminating in this global fleetwide support contract. It underscores TAT's growing leadership position in the APU MRO market and the company’s commitment to delivering superior service solutions to major aviation customers.

President and Chief Executive Officer of TAT Technologies Igal Zamir stated, "We are honored to have won this contract which deepens our relationship with an important international cargo customer.”

Zamir continued, “The expansion of our existing contract and the addition of new services to this partnership serves as a powerful testament to the strength of our brand and our proven capabilities in the APU MRO business, delivered through our Piedmont Components Services subsidiary. This important win is further validation of our Customer First initiative and our Customer Partnership strategy, as well as the successful go-to-market strategy for our new APU capabilities.”