Vietjet Orders 20 More A330neo Widebodies for Future Expansion

Vietjet has placed a new order with Airbus for 20 widebody A330-900 aircraft to support strategic expansion over the next decade.

The agreement was signed in Hanoi by Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Wouter van Wersch, President Airbus International. The documents were exchanged in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong during an official visit to the country by the French Head of State.

This long-term order will support Vietjet’s ongoing international network expansion, enabling the airline to increase flights on high-capacity routes across the Asia-Pacific region, as well as to introduce new future long-haul services to Europe.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, “Modern Airbus aircraft, with the latest levels of efficiency and lower fuel consumption, have accompanied Vietjet’s growth and will continue to support our global flight network expansion. Vietjet remains dedicated to delivering greater connectivity and sustainable air travel for millions of passengers and around the world.”

EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft at Airbus Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said, “Vietjet has established itself as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, bringing low fares with warm Vietnamese hospitality. We are proud that the carrier has selected the A330neo as its widebody aircraft of choice to build on its success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as Vietjet expands its reach.”

The new contract with Vietjet doubles its firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. In addition, the carrier has 96 A320neo Family single aisle aircraft on order. Vietjet currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of 115 single aisle A320 Family aircraft and seven A330-300s.

Vietjet currently operates international services to Australia, India and Kazakhstan with its A330-300s, offering passengers enhanced comfort and greater choice, including in Business Class. The A330 fleet will continue to play a key role as Vietjet expands to more distant destinations.

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,300 km non-stop. The A330neo features the Airspace cabin, which offers passengers high levels of comfort. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The A330neo is able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase to up to 100% SAF capability by 2030.