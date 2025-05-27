Embraer Joins the Polish New Mobility Association

Embraer has joined the Polish New Mobility Association (PSNM). Together with PSNM, the company will work toward the decarbonization of air transport, with emphasis on the regional segment, a key area for the development of low-emission mobility of the future.

Embraer’s cooperation with PSNM aligns with global and European climate goals that aim to achieve carbon neutrality in transport by 2050. This includes the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), new propulsion architectures including investments in electric and hybrid flight technologies and improving the operational efficiency of the entire sector.

“We are pleased to welcome Embraer among the members of PSNM. It is a serious partner whose experience and advanced technologies have real potential to accelerate the transformation of the aviation sector. Regional aviation can become a pioneer in emissions reduction thanks to shorter distances, flexibility, and openness to innovation,” says Aleksander Rajch, PSNM Management Board member.

“The aviation sector currently accounts for about 2.5% of global CO₂ emissions, and the number of passengers is expected to double by 2045, which makes decarbonization efforts urgent. Together with Embraer, we want to support the implementation of SAF, develop infrastructure for alternative propulsion systems, and better utilize over 450 regional airports in Europe. This is a real opportunity for Poland to become a regional leader in sustainable aviation,” he adds.

Embraer is one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers and a leader in the regional aircraft category. The company is committed to developing sustainable aviation technologies through numerous R&D projects, including those under its subsidiary Eve Air Mobility, which focuses on electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

“Building on Embraer’s more than 25-year presence in Poland, we are strengthening our commitments and contributions to the sustainable development of aviation through this partnership with PSNM. As a leading aircraft manufacturer, we are working on the development of modern technologies aimed at reducing the aviation industry’s carbon footprint,” says Marie-Louise Phillippe, senior vice president sales & marketing, Europe and Central Asia at Embraer.

Phillippe continues, “Through the partnership with PSNM – a sustainability expert with strong research and development capabilities – we will focus on delivering expert knowledge and implementing effective decarbonization efforts for Poland and Europe.”

According to analyses by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), by 2050 the aviation sector can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 65% thanks to SAF, 13% through new propulsion technologies and the remaining portion through improved operational efficiency and offset mechanisms.

A key element will also be the integration of aviation with the new mobility ecosystem, including zero-emission road transport and digital travel planning solutions.

Embraer’s membership in PSNM opens new opportunities for cooperation with Polish institutions, technology companies and regional airport operators. The goal is to jointly develop solutions supporting the growth of sustainable air connections in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.