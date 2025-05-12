Deutsche Aircraft Selects ADS for D328eco Technical Publication Management

Deutsche Aircraft has selected American Data Solutions (ADS) as the provider of its technical publication management Solutions for the next-generation regional turboprop, the D328eco.

ADS will equip Deutsche Aircraft with an integrated suite of solutions and services, featuring the MDDC Content Management System (CMS) and MDDV Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (IETM), complemented by dedicated support. These tools aim to enhance the efficiency of generation, management and delivery of all D328eco operational and maintenance technical publications.

This initiative offers the opportunity to directly link technical manuals with real-time aircraft maintenance, providing operators with immediate access to maintenance and operational techniques and advice, specific to their fleet or individual aircraft tail numbers.

The 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop is set to enter service by the end of 2027. Building on the legacy of the D328, it offers improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and state-of-the-art avionics. To support this aircraft, Deutsche Aircraft requires a technical publication solution to ensure seamless maintenance, operational support and compliance with global aviation standards, including S1000D.

ADS’s expertise in aerospace technical data management makes it the ideal partner for this project. Their MDDC CMS suite will streamline the creation, storage and distribution of technical publications, while the MDDV Class-6 IETM will empower D328eco operators worldwide with access to maintenance and operating procedures, backed by ADS’s support services to ensure rapid response times and maximum fleet availability.

“We are pleased to partner with ADS to deliver world-class technical data solutions for the D328eco,” said Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Neumann added, “Their innovative CMS and IETM platforms, combined with their deep industry knowledge, will allow our customers to operate the D328eco with maximum efficiency and reliability. This partnership is a significant step in our quest to transform regional aviation.”

“ADS is delighted to have been selected by Deutsche Aircraft to support the D328eco,” expressed Ran Meriaz, CEO of American Data Solutions, “Our next-generation technical data solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern aircraft programs, and we are thrilled to be part of the success of this groundbreaking aircraft.”

The first test aircraft is scheduled to roll out at the end of May 2025, with entry into service planned for late 2027.