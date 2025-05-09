TAG Takes Delivery of First PC-24

TAG Aviation is excited for the arrival of a PC-24.

This jet will be based in Jersey, Channel Islands and available for charter. Registered in the UK, the aircraft is ideal for such a location and can connect the island residents with the mainland and the rest of Europe.

The PC-24 will fit into an already varied and established fleet at TAG. It complements the fleet, offering the cabin size of a medium-light jet with more range. Having a large cargo door also makes loading and unloading valuable goods, luggage and sports equipment easy.

As the countdown to delivery gets closer and the final approvals are underway, the jet will be in place for the beginning of the summer charter season.

“We are very proud to be taking delivery of this unique aircraft and welcoming it into the TAG Fleet. It will make a superb addition to our existing charter fleet in terms of versatility and performance. As the aircraft is designed and built in the heart of Alps, TAG Aviation feel passionate about craftsmanship by affiliation of our heritage,” said Joanne Goodall, CEO, TAG Aviation Europe.