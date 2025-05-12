Antavia/AMETEK MRO Announces Global Contract Extension with DHC

Antavia and AMETEK MRO have extended their contract with De Havilland Canada (DHC) for CL215, 215T and 415 landing gear systems.

This extension continues the history of dedicated Antavia/AMETEK MRO support for the DHC waterbombers, which originated in 2003 with the Bombardier Aircraft Amphibious Division and later with Viking Aircraft in 2017 with a factory-endorsed component center agreement.

For more than 20 years, Antavia’s workforce has developed an MRO program which has returned more than 2,500 water bomber landing gear components from four continents, nine countries and seven Canadian provinces.

To improve the support of this program, Antavia has invested more than 10 million euros in spare parts and continually extends its stock of components to reduce turnaround times for critical landing gear components.

“Antavia’s commitment to this specialist aircraft type goes beyond a simple technical and financial interest,” comments Laurent Bouissou, divisional vice president & general manager of Antavia.

Bouissou continues, “When providing maintenance services for the DHC waterbombers, the Antavia team is fully supporting the aerial firefighting community worldwide. We work closely with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada to constantly improve our service and ensure that the fleet is available to perform its vital role: saving lives and communities from the constantly increasing risk of wildfires.”