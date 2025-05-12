Embraer Concludes KC-390 Millennium Demo Tour at Joint Base Andrews

Embraer concluded a U.S. demonstration tour of the multi-mission medium airlift and tanker KC-390 Millennium with a static display at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The two-day event was attended by U.S. military representatives, members of the U.S. Congress and members of the press.

The KC-390 has attended several events across the country to showcase its capabilities to the U.S. Defense, Space, public security and disaster relief communities.

At the ARSAG (Aerial Refueling Systems Advisory Group) annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, Embraer highlighted that the KC-390 Millennium is ready to support the U.S. Department of Defense to overcome some of the air refueling challenges facing the U.S. and partner nations.

After that, the aircraft visited the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, to demonstrate how it can set a new standard of performance and cargo capacity in rescue mission support and space logistics operations. At the Special Operations Forces Week (SOF Week) conference, in Tampa, Florida, the KC-390 promoted its multi-mission capabilities for special forces operations.

“We are thrilled to see the positive feedback from everyone that visited or had the chance to fly in the aircraft during this series of demonstrations, and we see many opportunities for the KC-390 in the U.S.,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

“The aircraft offers an unbeatable combination of unmatched performance, cargo capacity and low operating costs and that is why we are extremely confident that the KC-390 fits the needs of the U.S. Armed Forces,” da Costa added.

The KC-390 is able to perform demanding missions under difficult scenarios, including aerial refueling and agile combat employment. It is a medium airlift and tanker designed and built in the 21st century, a multi-mission jet by design that offers great performance and productivity with low operational costs.

The aircraft is also equipped with a suite of sensors and communication equipment that support connectivity between aircraft, operational commands and troops on the ground.

Additionally, KC-390’s integrated electronic warfare and self-protection system drive survivability. This means multi-mission capability and interoperability are built-in by design, readying the aircraft for mission profiles from delivery to Air Forces.

Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium is an aircraft of choice among NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) members and allies in Europe, contributing to the modernization of their armed forces while adding new capabilities and enhancing interoperability with allied forces.

The KC-390 is already in operation with Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary, and has been ordered by the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, and an undisclosed customer in addition to Sweden and Slovakia. South Korea has also opted for the KC-390.

The KC-390 Millennium is currently in production and has been in operation for many years at Full Operational Capability. It is an off-the-shelf platform that is available today and ready to provide affordable mass for the U.S. and global markets to deal with emerging threats.