IAM Members at Pratt and Whitney Vote to Reject Company Offer, Strike for Fair Contract

Approximately 3,000 members at IAM Union Locals 700 and 1746 in the greater Hartford, Connecticut, area have rejected the company’s offer. The current agreement remained in effect through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4, when a strike began.

“Our committee worked tirelessly to advance our member’s voices to the company, and the company simply failed to bring to the table an agreement that we felt comfortable recommending to our membership,” said IAM District 26 Directing Business Representative Jeff Santini, “At the end of the day, the membership always has the final say.”

According to the negotiating committee, the company failed to adequately address the membership’s top concerns about wage and retirement security and offered nothing to improve job security.

“Pratt and Whitney is a powerhouse in military and commercial aerospace products because our membership makes it so,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan, “This offer does not address the membership concerns, and the membership made their decision—we will continue to fight for a fair contract.”

The IAM Union looks forward to returning to the table with Pratt and Whitney’s leadership to continue pressing for the needs and enhancements that ensure the well-being and livelihoods of Pratt and Whitney workers.

“We advocate daily for the well-being of our IAM family at companies across North America. Our membership is respected globally and deserves an agreement that reflects that,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant, “Pratt and Whitney offered an agreement that the membership ultimately rejected, but we look forward to returning to the table with Pratt and Whitney to iron out an equitable agreement for both parties.”