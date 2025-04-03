Riyadh Air Selects Viasat to Power Streaming Connectivity on Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Riyadh Air announced it has selected Viasat Inc. to provide free in-flight connectivity for all Riyadh Air loyalty members on initial Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory-installed deliveries.

Powered by Viasat's satellite network, Riyadh Air loyalty members will enjoy onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing and gaming onboard, available from gate to gate (where permitted). Guests who are not loyalty members will have the option to sign-up onboard the aircraft with a short sign-up process and get online instantly.

The service includes access to streaming subscriptions on guests’ personal devices, which 71% of passengers recently surveyed report as a priority.

Viasat’s network will enable Live TV on the aircraft’s seatback screens, providing a variety of news and sports channels. The fully integrated Wi-Fi solution will also power Riyadh Air’s apps, seatback screens and digital channels.

"At Riyadh Air, we are committed to redefining the guest experience through innovation and technology," said Anton Vidgen, VP guest experience at Riyadh Air.

Vidgen continued, "Partnering with Viasat, we were empowered to realize our discerning vision for guests’ connectivity. In turn, our guests will enjoy free, personalized and seamless Wi-Fi that will fully integrate with the full Riyadh Air experience. This partnership is a key enabler of our digitally native onboard strategy: setting a new standard for premium travel."

Chief Commercial Officer of Viasat commercial services Meherwan Polad added, "Riyadh Air's vision to create a digitally native, guest-centric airline aligns perfectly with Viasat's mission to connect the world. We are proud to be selected as Riyadh Air's launch connectivity partner, providing our most advanced Ka-band technology to power their comprehensive onboard experience across all routes they operate. Viasat’s unique ability to deliver the consistent, high-quality connectivity that Riyadh Air's guests demand will be transformative for the Middle Eastern commercial air travel landscape."

With Viasat’s Ka-band satellite technology and multi-orbit solution capabilities, Riyadh Air will be able to leverage future satellite technologies and be well positioned to meet the bandwidth and connectivity demand within commercial flights.