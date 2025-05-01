Saudi Arabia Opens Domestic Aviation Market to International Charter Flight Operators

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has removed cabotage restrictions on charter flight operations, with several international business and private jet operators already applying for permits to operate flights within the kingdom.

The decision is effective May 1, 2025, and supports GACA’s strategy to grow in the private aviation and business jet sector.

General Manager for General Aviation at GACA Imtiyaz Manzary said, “GACA is excited to welcome international operators to fly within Saudi Arabia. This policy change will build real opportunities for growth, create jobs, and make the kingdom a more connected, accessible place for business and private travel. We believe this step will unlock huge potential for operators and passengers alike.”

This policy change is a pillar of the General Aviation Roadmap, first announced in May 2024, which outlines a plan to develop the private aviation sector into a $2 billion industry by 2030. In addition to regulatory reforms like lifting cabotage and removing empty-leg restrictions, the roadmap includes infrastructure investments across the kingdom.

Since the initial announcement of the cabotage removal in February, GACA has received several applications from international and regional operators expressing interest in entering the Saudi market.

The opening of the domestic charter market supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives.