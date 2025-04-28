Jamco Showcases Customizable Lavatory Solutions

Jamco Corporation is highlighting its line of customizable lavatory solutions, designed to enhance accessibility and improve passenger comfort. These designs cater to diverse passenger needs, creating a seamless and inclusive experience for travelers.

Jamco’s commitment to accessibility is evident in its advanced solutions for passengers with reduced mobility (PRMs). By offering lavatory designs that accommodate the needs of PRMs, Jamco empowers airlines to foster a more welcoming and user-friendly environment.

In December, Jamco representatives participated in a panel discussion at a RedCabin Aircraft Interiors event in Tokyo, where industry leaders emphasized accessibility in airline design.

Jamco was invited to discuss airline accessibility and their recent collaborate effort with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) on the “Metamorphic Lavatory” concept. This lavatory introduces accessibility features that have not been available in passenger aircraft lavatories before.

In addition to accessibility, Jamco’s lavatories incorporate features to address a variety of use cases. These include layouts that prioritize ease of movement for caregivers assisting passengers with reduced mobility, as well as multipurpose spaces that accommodate nursing or provide quiet zones for children.

“Jamco is dedicated to enhancing the customer experience through innovative, customizable solutions,” says Masafumi Shimada, general manager of marketing and sales, “Our designs not only improve accessibility but offer flexibility to meet the evolving demands of airlines and passengers.”