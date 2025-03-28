Airbourne Colours Paints Brussels Airlines’ Newest Belgian Icon Livery

Airbourne Colours has painted Brussels Airlines' Airbus A320 (OO-SNM) with ‘Atomium,’ the latest Belgian Icon livery, at its aircraft paint facility at East Midlands Airport.

The painting process required over 400 liters of paint and took approximately 2,400 hours to complete.

This marks the sixth Belgian Icon livery that Airbourne Colours has created for Brussels Airlines in the last 10 years. The Belgian Icons series aims to introduce the best of Belgium to the world.

Airbourne Colours’ Sales and Marketing Director Simon Cracknell commented, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Brussels Airlines again to bring their vision of the Atomium to life. This project showcases our team's skill and dedication in creating intricate, eye-catching aircraft liveries.”

The newly painted A320 made its debut at a ceremony in Brussels before embarking on its maiden commercial flight to Prague on March 27, 2025. The aircraft will continue to operate in Brussels Airlines' European network.