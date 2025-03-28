Joramco and IndiGo Sign New Partnership

Announced at the MRO South Asia Summit 2025 in India, Joramco has signed a maintenance agreement with IndiGo. As a part of this partnership, Joramco will conduct heavy maintenance checks and end of lease services for IndiGo’s aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer of Joramco Fraser Currie said, “We are happy to welcome IndiGo as our latest partner and to provide them with our industry-leading MRO services. This partnership highlights our strong global position and the trust our customers place in us. It also opens the doors for new opportunities to expand our operations and serve a broader client base in South Asia.”

Chief Operating Officer of IndiGo Isidre Porqueras said, “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency by ensuring our aircraft are maintained to the highest global standards. This agreement for the Checks of our Airbus aircraft underlines our trust in Joramco’s expertise and capabilities.”