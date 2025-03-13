Air Charter Service Appoints Andreas Spies as New Head of Time-Critical Services

Leading aviation specialist, Air Charter Service, has announced that Andreas Spies has become the new CEO of the company’s time critical services in EMEA and APAC, based out of their Frankfurt office.



Dan Morgan-Evans, Group Cargo Director for ACS Time Critical’s parent company, Air Charter Service, commented: “Andreas joined us seven years ago after more than a decade of onboard courier experience and has helped to build up the team to the size it is today. His leadership and qualities have shone through in this time, and the natural next step is to promote him to CEO of time critical services for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.”



Spies added: “I’m excited to get started and especially looking forward to overseeing the growth of the regions, and expanding the team we have here in Frankfurt to be able to cope with the expected increase in demand going forward. My focus will be the further development of both our OBC and Next Flight Out (NFO) offerings, with NFO experiencing exciting growth last year. I will also be working in close conjunction with Robert Alleman, who was recently appointed CEO of time critical services in the Americas, based in Houston.”





