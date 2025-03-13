Enstrom Helicopter Partners with Heli-Lynx Helicopters to Expand Service Center Options

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation is partnering with a new service center to better serve its customers. Heli-Lynx Helicopters is now authorized to perform maintenance, repairs, and overhauls on both piston and turbine Enstrom models. Located in Southern Ontario, Heli-Lynx has offered premium support for private and commercial helicopter operators worldwide since 2002.



“Enstrom owners will be in very capable hands with Heli-Lynx,” said Doug Smith, Enstrom’s Vice President of Product Support. “The company boasts nearly 23 years of helicopter completions, maintenance, STC development, R&O, and some of the finest paint work in the industry.”



Heli-Lynx recently completed construction on an all-new, 14,000 sq/ft facility to offer even greater support. The new service center boasts a state-of-the-art, LED-lit paint booth, the latest in avionics testing equipment, and large maintenance bays to service light to medium size helicopters, like Enstroms.



Bentley Thistlethwaite, Director of Maintenance for Heli-Lynx, said, “With Heli-Lynx’s close proximity to the U.S. and international airports, we are thrilled to expand our scope of work and better serve Enstrom clients in Canada, the United States, and overseas.”



Enstrom is always searching for new service center partners. Anyone interested in earning their maintenance certification for Enstrom models should contact Enstrom to learn more.



For more information on Heli-Lynx, visit their website or call (905) 643-7334.