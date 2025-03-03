Southeast Aerospace Adds GI 275D ESI and Challenger 600 Series to AML STC

Southeast Aerospace, Inc. (SEA), a leader in aerospace solutions, is proud to announce the addition of the Garmin GI 275D Electronic Flight Instrument to our Electronic Standby Instrument (ESI) Approved Model List (AML) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), now including the Challenger 600 aircraft series.

The GI 275D is a new variant of the GI 275 which features a higher level of certification with Design Assurance Level (DAL) A. This rigorous certification is particularly desirable to aircraft OEMs and operators of larger, more recently built business jets seeking a higher level of design assurance for their electronic standby instruments.

The GI 275D’s advanced design ensures compliance with the most stringent testing standards. The system is designed to fit into standard 3.125-inch instrument panel openings, simplifying installation and maintaining cockpit aesthetics.

“SEA is committed to providing the latest and most reliable avionics solutions for our customers,” said Luke Gomoll, Aircraft Modification Sales Representative. “The addition of the GI 275D as an upgrade option for all aircraft listed on the AML reinforces our mission to meet the evolving needs of business aviation.”

“The Southeast Aerospace STC has been well received by the business aviation community, and we are pleased to see SEA include this new product in their STC,” said Carl Wolf, Vice President Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support.

The GI 275D is now available for installation under the SEA ESI AML STC. The complete SEA AML STC list for the GI 275 ESI includes: