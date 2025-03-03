FL Technics Appoints New CEO of Wright International

FL Technics, a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, recently appointed Donatas Dockus as the CEO of Wright International. Dockus brings to the role more than a decade of experience in the aviation sector, having previously served as CEO of FL Technics MRO in China and as Commercial Director at one of FL Technics’ European subsidiaries, FL Technics’ VP Sales for aircraft leasing companies.

FL Technics Canada provides aircraft line maintenance up to ‘A’ level checks and A.O.G. support. It operates at major airports, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver, serving a diverse range of clients, including LACSA Airlines, Egyptair, Delta Airlines, Aero Mexico, Copa Airlines, SATA, Saudia Airlines, and TAP. The company is also providing a comprehensive range of services of engineering & design, as well as technical training. The Canadian subsidiary was acquired by FL Technics in 2020, establishing its initial presence in the North American market.

“Canada is a key market for FL Technics, presenting significant opportunities for growth,” says Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO at FL Technics. “Dockus, having led operations in China and Europe, has a wealth of understanding about diverse markets and operational strategies. His appointment to the Canadian market reflects the company’s dedication to infusing global expertise into its local operations. Under Dockus' leadership, we're confident FL Technics Canada will continue to enhance its service offerings and drive the company's overall growth."