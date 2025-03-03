Bombardier Celebrates Milestone Challenger 3500 Aircraft Delivery

Bombardier is proud to announce the delivery of its 1,000th super-midsize aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the history of business aviation. This landmark achievement was celebrated with the delivery of a Challenger 3500 aircraft to JM Family Entreprises, a long-standing Bombardier customer, during a special ceremony at Bombardier’s Challenger delivery centre in Montréal.

“Reaching the delivery of our 1,000th super-midsize aircraft marks a defining moment for Bombardier,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication and exceptional talent of our employees, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers around the world. It holds even greater significance as we are celebrating with a client who shares our family values, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to the community. Challenger super-midsize aircraft have been a game changer in the industry as they defined a new business jet segment, and we are excited to continue building on this legacy.”

During the celebration, the Bombardier team handed over the ceremonial keys of the Challenger 3500 aircraft to JM Family Enterprises and presented the aircraft to the more than 700 employees and invitees in attendance for this historic event.

Bombardier’s super-midsize aircraft have set the standard in the category since the original model’s entry-into-service, earning a reputation for industry-leading reliability and exceptional performance. Over the last two decades, these performance-leading Bombardier aircraft have been the best-selling jets in their class, and the Challenger 3500 jet is continuing the winning streak, leading its segment in 2024 as the most delivered jet.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft has rapidly become one of the most sought-after aircraft in its category, delivering the lowest direct operating costs, leading performance, unparalleled versatility and a state-of-the-art cabin. It offers numerous industry and category firsts, including the voice-controlled cabin, and seamlessly integrates several key features from the Bombardier’s ultra-long-range Global 7500 aircraft, notably the innovative Nuage seat.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft also carries an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), as does Bombardier’s entire portfolio of in-production aircraft. With this, Bombardier remains to this day the only business jet manufacturer to have published EPDs for its aircraft. Bombardier also covers all its operational flights with Sustainable Aviation Fuel through the Book-and-Claim system.