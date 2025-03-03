ExecuJet Haite Daxing Facility Receives CAAC Part 145 Approval

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted Part 145 maintenance approval to ExecuJet Haite’s Beijing Daxing facility.

The approval resulted from the cooperation of the CAAC Northern Region and CAAC Daxing offices and the efforts of all the staff at ExecuJet Haite who have been focused on and worked diligently towards this objective.

This CAAC Part 145 approval covers line and base maintenance on Embraer, Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream and Bombardier aircraft types.

ExecuJet Haite’s MRO facility in nearby Tianjin is a Gulfstream Authorized Warranty Facility as well as Dassault and Embraer Approved Service Centres (ASC). In addition, the Tianjin facility is a Part 145 maintenance organization approved for all the above-mentioned aircraft types, and now the CAAC has granted similar approvals for ExecuJet Haite’s new MRO facility at Beijing Daxing International Airport.

With the large team of OEM factory trained engineers as well as the ground support equipment and tools, ExecuJet Haite is committed to delivering the same exceptional client service for which it is already renowned in Tianjin.

Paul Desgrosseilliers, General Manager of ExecuJet Haite, says: “Receiving the CAAC approval for our Daxing facility is a significant milestone for ExecuJet Haite, allowing us to expand our support and better meet the needs of operators throughout the entire region in a world-class maintenance facility located at Beijing Daxing International Airport.”

ExecuJet Haite’s new MRO facility at Daxing is 5,000m2 and includes a large-scale, air conditioned and heated hangar as well as ultra-modern office space and back shops. The hangar can accommodate eight mid-size to large business jets simultaneously. Beijing Daxing International Airport is the newest international gateway to China and the region. The airport’s recent investment into business aviation includes an area of over 300,000m2 for business aviation including FBO, business aviation MRO and parking ramp and hangars, making it Asia Pacific’s largest business aviation center.