Bharat Forge and Liebherr Collaborate on Advanced Aerospace Manufacturing

Bharat Forge Ltd. and Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS are proud to announce a landmark collaboration to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India. This initiative represents a significant investment in cutting-edge technologies, including a ring mill, advanced machining of landing gear components and raw material processing, to support the growing demands of the global aerospace industry.

Bengaluru (India), February 2025 – During Aero India 2025, Bharat Forge and Liebherr announced a collaboration to establish a manufacturing facility to address the global aerospace industry demand. As part of the strategic partnership, Bharat Forge will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarter in Pune (India), that is planned to be operational in 2025.

The new facility will feature a ring mill that incorporates advanced forging and machining technologies to produce high-precision components, including landing gear components. The investment, led by Bharat Forge Ltd., underscores the commitment of the company to delivering world-class solutions for Liebherr and its global customer base.

Guru Biswal, Aerospace CEO, Bharat Forge Ltd., commented: “This collaboration with Liebherr is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing. Our investments in the ring mill and landing gear machining capabilities highlight our focus on delivering precision-engineered components and creating long-term value for the aerospace industry.”

Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, stated: “We are excited to partner with Bharat Forge in establishing this advanced facility. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies will enable us to meet the exacting standards of the aerospace sector while strengthening our supply chain capabilities.”