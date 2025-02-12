S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Awarded $3.5 Million Contract to Supply Custom Maintenance Platform for UH-60 Helicopter for Army National Guard

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs, a leader in the design and manufacturing of creative and customizable solutions for Department of Defense, has been awarded a $3.5 million contract to supply a full wrap-around custom maintenance platform for the UH-60 Black Hawk Sikorsky helicopter for the U.S. Army National Guard. This contract will cover 10 different locations across the United States and was procured through the Yulista Integrated Solutions Prime Vendor contract.

Under this agreement, S.A.F.E. Structure Designs will provide a tailored, state-of-the-art platform designed to ensure the safety and efficiency of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance operations. The custom platform will be delivered to 10 Army National Guard bases, enhancing the serviceability of these critical helicopters across the nation. “We are thrilled to have been selected for this high-profile contract,” said Johnny Buscema, President and CEO of S.A.F.E. Structure Designs. “Our custom maintenance platforms are known for their durability, safety features, and user-centric design, and we are blessed to have been selected to provide the Army National Guard with equipment that supports their critical mission. This project marks a significant milestone in our continued partnership with the U.S. military.”

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is an integral part of the Army National Guard’s fleet, used in a variety of missions including troop transport, medical evacuation, and cargo lift operations. The custom-designed maintenance platforms will facilitate easier and safer repairs, inspections, and maintenance of these vital helicopters, ensuring they remain operational for mission readiness.

The contract leverages the Yulista Integrated Solutions Prime Vendor Contract, a trusted program for sourcing reliable solutions for U.S. military and defense needs. Through this partnership, S.A.F.E. Structure Designs will continue to provide top-tier service and innovation to military personnel at bases nationwide.