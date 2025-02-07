Duncan Aviation Turns Dated Gulfstream G200 Into a Sophisticated Masterpiece

Duncan Aviation is excited to showcase the interior refurbishment of a Gulfstream G200 that was completed at its full-service facility in Lincoln, Nebraska. The aircraft was painted by Duncan Aviation in 2019, and after several years, the owner decided it was time to turn the beige, outdated, and worn interior into something sleek, clean, and sophisticated with a darker, more modern palette.

While many interiors have embraced grey tones in recent years, the owner opted for blacks and darker hues as a timeless and forward-looking choice.

“We are seeing a trend toward blacks and darker palettes for 2025,” said Lead Designer Jaime Blanken. “Customers are incorporating accents of grey, instead of making it dominant. This aircraft is a great example of the design selections we expect to see more of going forward.”

The new interior is highlighted by black carpet, beautiful veneer, subtle details, and complementary fabrics that give the aircraft a modern and sophisticated look.

Raving Reviews

The owner stated, “We absolutely LOVE how it turned out! It feels like we are in a new plane. The crew was excited and grateful for the updates in the cockpit. The finishes are classic and will wear well for years to come. Raving compliments continue from everyone who sees the new interior. Fabulous work.”

The Curated Details

Veneer Finishes

The quarter-figured Makore veneer is a standout feature, offering a subtle chevron pattern that adds visual interest and sophistication. The warm black-brown wood tone changes beautifully in different lighting, creating a striking contrast with the countertops, while maintaining a cohesive flow in the aircraft.

Seating

The two-tone seats were hand-stitched in Lincoln and feature contrast stitching on the armrests and design details that tie together the aircraft’s interior. To account for daily use, the cabin seats were thoughtfully designed to minimize future maintenance needs, while the lighter tones provide elegant accents and a customized look. A lavatory seat cover complements the overall aesthetic.

Carpet & Flooring

The new carpet is a two-tone blend of charcoal and black wool with a subtle linear pattern that complements the overall design without overwhelming it. The entryway features LVT flooring (luxury vinyl tile) that simulates stained concrete, offering a sleek, yet practical design that sets the tone as passengers step aboard. The powder-coated thresholds blend seamlessly with the dark flooring to allow for an unobstructed flow through the aircraft.

Galley Upgrades

The galley countertops feature Calcutta stone solid surfaces, a material known for its versatility and timeless appeal. The new countertops provide a classic look that compliments the rest of the interior and provides a sophisticated contrast with the cabinetry. The smoked polycarbonate inserts further modernize the space while seamlessly integrating with other design elements.

Upper & Lower Sidewalls

Lower sidewalls now boast high-end quilted black vinyl material for a unique texture and design element, while the upper sidewalls feature an off-white and black “peppered” fabric that adds contrasting texture, dimension and allows the space to stay light and airy with the darker details.

Divan Modifications

The divan was updated with squared armrests for a modern aesthetic and finished with a fabric-leather combination in dark warm grey and black tones. The wool-blend fabric threads tie the overall styling of the divan into the overall palette beautifully.

Hardware and Finishes

The cabinetry and hardware feature a satin smoked nickel finish that stands out from standard options like satin nickel. This custom finish complements the surrounding materials, creating a refined and cohesive aesthetic.

Headliner & PSU

The headliner & PSUs were covered in a white-wash colored ultraleather that also balances the darker palette, reflecting light and keeping the space bright.

Cabinets & Drawers

The 100% Eco-wool fabric in the cabinets and drawers adds a touch of grey into the cabinetry to create a cohesive look and an unexpected element. This fabric is carbon neutral, low VOC and Green Star-certified, making it a sustainable, environmentally friendly addition to this aircraft.

Entry Flight Deck Curtain

The entry curtain was designed with a combination of materials: the divan fabric was used on the inboard side for continuity with the interior, while the quilted black vinyl was applied to the outboard side to visually transition from the exterior to the interior. This approach creates a cohesive visual flow and gives passengers a sneak peek of what to expect in the aircraft upon entering.