Embraer Showcases the KC-390 Millennium at SOF Week in the U.S.

The Special Operations Forces Week (SOF Week) annual conference that takes place from May 05-07 in Tampa, Florida, is the third stop of the KC-390 Millennium demo tour in the United States.

Embraer Defense & Security is exhibiting for the first time at the event to promote the multi-mission capabilities of the medium airlift and tanker platform for special forces operations. SOF Week is a global gathering of special operators, industry leaders and strategic partners to learn and connect.

During the three-day event, one KC-390 Millennium operated by the Brazilian Air Force will be on display at Sheltair Aviation, located at the Tampa International Airport. Visitors can sign up for transportation to and from the jet at the Embraer booth (#1701).

“The KC-390 offers an unbeatable value proposition that combines rapid mission reconfiguration capability with the latest technology as well as increased speed in the air and faster turnarounds, which translates to enhanced operational efficiency and low life-cycle costs,” said Jake Williams, vice president of business development North America for Embraer Defense & Security.

Williams added, “It is the best aircraft in its category and a perfect fit for SOF missions, as it is able to execute a wide range of missions, including Air-to-Air Refueling and Agile Combat Employment.”

Embraer’s KC-390 is also equipped with a suite of sensors and communication equipment that supports connectivity between aircraft, operational commands and troops on the ground. Additionally, KC-390’s integrated electronic warfare and self-protection system drive survivability.

The KC-390 Millennium is a medium airlifter and tanker designed and built in the 21st century, a multi-mission jet that offers great performance and has achieved a mission availability rate of 99% with low operational costs. This means multi-mission capability and interoperability are built in by design, enabling the aircraft to be ready for all mission profiles by Air Forces.

The aircraft has the range and speed of a turbofan allowing it to operate as a strategic asset, reducing the enroute travel time while being able to leverage quick turnaround times to deliver more.

At the same time, the KC-390 has the cargo handling ability to be a tactical airlifter, handling a diverse range of payloads and performing a wide variety of missions, from precision airdrop to humanitarian aid and medical evacuation. The aircraft can accomplish personnel airdrops up to 36,000 ft.

All of that combined with the ability to land on unprepared runways, enhanced low speed handling characteristics and the ability of rapid aircraft mission reconfiguration between airdrop, firefighting and air-to-air refueling (fast jet and rotary wing) make the KC-390 a versatile multi-mission platform for special forces worldwide.

Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium is growing in popularity among NATO members and allies in Europe, contributing to the modernization of their armed forces. The aircraft is already in operation with Brazil, Portugal and Hungary, has been ordered by the Netherlands, Austria and Czech Republic, and was recently selected by Sweden and Slovakia for their national defense needs. South Korea rounds out the list of nations that have opted for the KC-390.