Skydio Delivers First sUAS Systems to U.S. Army

Skydio announced it has fulfilled the first order under the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 program with the delivery of X10D small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). With this order, Skydio X10D is the only system delivered to date as part of Tranche 2 of the U.S. Army’s SRR Program of Record.

Skydio equipped a U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) unit preparing for deployment with hundreds of X10D aircraft systems. Skydio X10D, part of the DoD’s Blue UAS Cleared List, will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to the TiC unit.

“When the Army contracted Skydio to fill this urgent need, we shipped systems within 5 days, ensuring soldiers had this critical equipment before their deployment,” commented Adam Bry, cofounder and CEO of Skydio.

Bry added, “We produce 1,000+ drones a month at our facility in California with the ability to rapidly scale beyond that rate, enabling us to ship at the speed of need. Ultimately, production readiness is deterrence. By investing in our production capacity, we can accelerate delivery of war-winning capabilities, making America’s enemies think twice before challenging the world’s most capable fighting force.”

With the recent shipment of its 55,000th drone, Skydio’s investments in manufacturing scale are paying off – an X10 and X10D drone can now be built in nine minutes.

Skydio X10D is designed to meet the mission on the modern battlefield:

A sensor package that includes a 48MP telephoto camera

A Teledyne FLIR Boson+ thermal sensor that can pinpoint temperature differences at each pixel

Resiliency in the face of electronic warfare with onboard AI and autonomy

Advanced obstacle avoidance in every direction

Advanced proprietary technology that maintains positional awareness without relying on conventional navigation methods

Modular, open platform that supports custom third-party attachments and controllers

Full-stack security, starting with the chipset and its firmware

IP55 rating for nearly all-weather operation

Skydio has now delivered drones to every branch of the DoD and armed forces in 25 allied nations.