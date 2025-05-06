Air Seychelles Selects Airbus Services to Strengthen Fleet Efficiency

Air Seychelles has selected Airbus’ Flight Hour Services - Fleet Technical Management (FTM) to increase the efficiency of its A320neo fleet.

As per the agreement, the Airbus FTM services will support Air Seychelles with Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) activities, including engineering support to the Maintenance Control Center. Airbus will also support the airline with preventive actions to improve aircraft operational reliability and reduce maintenance costs while focusing on airworthiness and safety of operations.

“We are excited to optimize our fleet performance with these enhanced services by partnering with Airbus. At Air Seychelles, we take safety and efficiency very seriously and this partnership underlines our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our operations,” states Air Seychelles’ Head of Technical Operations Dr. Michael Agathine.

Air Seychelles has been operating the Airbus A320 aircraft since 2012, which has helped to strengthen commercial aviation in the country.

“Air Seychelles and Airbus have been close partners since 2012, with Air Seychelles operating the A320neo family aircraft. Airbus deeply values the trust Air Seychelles has placed in us and is committed to support them in their growth journey," said Regis Boniau, head of customer services, Airbus India and South Asia.

"The selection of Airbus’ FTM services will leverage on Airbus’ unique engineering expertise to reduce unplanned maintenance, lower engineering and administration activities for our customers and minimize operational interruption, ensuring increased aircraft availability. Overall, the FTM services will ensure optimal operations and improved performance for Air Seychelles’ Airbus fleet,” Boniau added.