Unilode Aviation Solutions Takes Unit 5b 27,000-Square-Foot Facility

Clowes Developments has announced that Unit 5b, a 27,000-sq-ft facility at Stud Brook Business Park, has been let to ULD management solutions provider Unilode Aviation Solutions.

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Unilode oversees the largest digitized fleet of nearly 200,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs) in the aviation sector. The company also operates a global network for maintaining, repairing ULDs, ULD rentals, inflight galley cart equipment and digitalization solutions to over 90 airlines, utilizing a network that spans more than 550 airports, 18 regional offices and 50 certified repair stations, supported by their team of over 800 employees.

Unilode will be relocating to Unit 5b at Stud Brook Business Park in Castle Donington, which will see the company invest and grow its services to fulfill needs at East Midlands Airport.

Chief Operating Officer at Unilode Aviation Solutions Janis Balkens said, “At Unilode, thanks to our dedicated team and valued customers, we take great pride in the achievements we've already made at our East Midlands airport location. Our focus has been on delivering exceptional service while creating a positive working environment.”

“The decision to relocate our operations, which includes our 30-strong workforce, to Studbrook Business Park, will not only enhance our service capabilities but also enable us to support a larger customer base while aligning with our sustainability goals on a local and global scale,” Balkens added.

Balkens continued, “Unilode also recognizes the importance of a sustainable business model that benefits our employees, customers, and the planet. With this new state-of-the-art facility, we’re committed to our sustainability initiatives, such as utilizing 100% renewable energy, improving waste management practices and aiming for BREEAM certification for our new operations at East Midlands Airport. Together with our customers, partners, and suppliers, we are embracing a circular economy that drives positive change.”

“Our East Midlands Airport operations move, as well as developments across the globe such as the moves to new Hong Kong and Singapore MROs, and refurbishments at both Newark (USA) and our London Heathrow MRO, help us to continuously invest and make sure we remain responsive to the growing needs of our global customer base, which at our East Midland operations includes DHL, West Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, Aer Lingus, Finnair, TUI and many more,” Balkens concluded.

The deal was put together by Director of FHP Property Consultants Tim Gilbertson, who added, “It’s fantastic to announce the letting of a further unit at Stud Brook and again to a globally known company. The move will help Unilode expand and improve its services to its clients in the region, and from our perspective, it sees yet another deal done at Stud Brook with only a couple of units left available in the first phase.”

Gilbertson continued, “The final units are due to be ready for occupation at the end of May, and with interest still good in the last couple of units, hopefully, there will be other deals to announce shortly. The focus then switches to smaller units, which are being developed speculatively at Stud Brook of up to 5,000ft², which will all be ready for occupation by the end of 2025. A pleasure to work with Unilode on this deal, and I wish them well for the future.”