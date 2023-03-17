Collins Aerospace Launches Powered by Collins Initiative To Foster Collaboration with Deep Tech Small-Medium Enterprises

Collins Aerospace has launched its Powered by Collins Initiative to foster technology innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises. Unveiled at the South by Southwest Conference, the program aims to facilitate collaboration between Collins and Deep Tech firms on advanced technologies to rapidly field new products and services for the aerospace industry.

“Deep Tech firms are responsible for some of today’s most groundbreaking technological innovations, so collaboration with them is critical to our mission of providing the most advanced solutions to our customers as quickly as possible,” said Mary Lombardo, vice president, Advanced Technology for Collins Aerospace. “Through the Powered by Collins Initiative, we’re establishing a clear channel for engagement between Deep Tech and one of the world’s leading aerospace companies. We welcome collaborators that share our passion for pushing the envelope—whether they’re within, adjacent to, or outside the aerospace industry.”

For its inaugural call, the Powered by Collins Initiative has published four Collaboration Opportunities focused on technologies critical to the future of aerospace: Extravehicular Space Mobility, High-Performance Batteries, Autonomy for Small UAS, and Composites Recycling. Any company with at least three full-time employees is eligible to apply. After reviewing all submissions, Collins will select a set of respondents to participate in funded, rapid development demonstration programs.

Learn more at https://programs.t-hub.co/powered-by-collins-initiative/