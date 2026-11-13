AOPA Launches Career Expo in Phoenix for Mechanics, ATC and More

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has announced its first Aviation Career Expo on November 13 and 14 at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Presented by ATP Flight School, the two-day recruiting and networking event coves information for careers like:

Mechanics

Air traffic controllers

Pilots

Airport operations

The event is designed for attendees like:

Students planning their careers

Graduates entering the workforce

Professionals looking to take the next step

Attendees can meet recruiters, attend educational seminars and hear from industry leaders. On-site career help includes:

Resume reviews

Interview preparation

Logbook consultations

Michelle "MACE" Curran, a former U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot, combat veteran and bestselling author who served as lead solo pilot for the Thunderbirds, will be a featured speaker.

On Friday afternoon, Curran will talk about entering military flight training with no aviation experience and the decisions, mistakes and people that helped shape her career, before taking questions from the audience and hosting a meet-and-greet.

Admission is free for AOPA members and anyone 20 and under. Nonmembers pay $89, which covers registration and a one-year AOPA membership. Interested parties can register online now.

"Every corner of this industry is short on talent, and we hear it from employers all the time. Fortunately, AOPA is in a strong position to bring those employers together with the people who want to work for them," said Katie Pribyl, AOPA acting co-president.

Pribyl added, "Phoenix is the perfect location to hold an event like this. It's one of the most popular places to learn to fly, and it's home to just about every kind of aviation employer."