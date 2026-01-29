C&L Aviation Group to Hold February A&P Tech and Mechanic Hiring Event

C&L Aviation Group has announced an in-person hiring event for mechanics and A&P technicians in Bangor, Maine.
The hiring event is taking place February 5, 2026, from 9:00am to 11:00am and 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the company’s Bangor location.
During this event, interested candidates can:
- Review career opportunities
- Meet the C&L Aviation Group team
- Explore C&L Aviation Group’s facilities in person
- Sign up for on-the-job training
- Complete interviews on-site
- Learn about ways to apply mathematical skills in aviation maintenance
C&L Aviation Group is hiring skilled talent in the following roles:
- A&P Technicians
- Aircraft Mechanics
- Entry‑level Mechanics
Candidates with hydraulics or aviation experience encouraged to attend.
