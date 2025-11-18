State of Arizona Promotes Jet MX MRO’s A&P Apprenticeship Program

Jet MX, Inc. recently received recognition from Arizona’s Department of Economic Security (DES) for its AMT apprenticeship program

Jet MX is based at Phoenix-Goodyear Airport and operates as a FAA Part 145-certified aviation MRO.

The apprenticeship program at Jet MX is certified by Arizona’s DES, and representatives from the agency recently completed a visit to the facility as well as a video featuring the program.

ARIZONA@WORK and Jet MX have also shared additional details about the program and the video on social media.

Per the Arizona DES, “Registered apprenticeship helps employers build and train the next generation. DES supports employers through the process of building high quality, nationally recognized apprenticeship programs. With mentorship from seasoned mechanics, apprentices gain skills, confidence and an ability to maintain and repair airworthy aircraft.”

Chief Inspector Martin Cook developed Jet MX’s apprentice program, designing it to offer immersive training that involves a combination of field training and classroom learning. In the program, students learn from veteran experts with FAA certifications who have expertise in aircraft maintenance and repair.

“Our apprenticeship is a 3-year program that meets the requirements from the FAA to get your mechanic’s certificate,” stated Mr. Cook, “The aviation industry right now is facing a severe shortage of aircraft mechanics. An apprenticeship program is a great way to help our industry fill that need that is coming.”

Mr. Cook continued, “The state of Arizona, Joann Bueno and DES have been fantastic partners for us in getting and implementing our vision. I love seeing (apprentices) get excited when they fix something… and the pride they take in doing that is fantastic.”

“It is our job to help employers register their apprenticeship programs for recognition by the Department of Labor,” added Joann Bueno, Arizona DES Apprenticeship program director, “Martin did such a great job building that curriculum and ensuring that individuals that come out of the program are really people we can trust and rely on.”