Shortly after announcing plans to cut 5% of its commercial workforce, Boeing's management left open the possibility that additional rounds of layoffs could be coming, according to the company’s engineering and technicians' union.

The union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, met with Boeing's senior engineering managers on Thursday, part of routine meetings to discuss workforce issues. SPEEA represents about 17,000 Boeing employees in Washington and nearby states, with the majority of its members in the Puget Sound area.

The company had scarce information to share about the pending layoffs, the union said, leaving unanswered questions about how many union members were likely to be impacted, which roles could be cut and “whether this will be the only round of layoffs.”

“The Boeing engineering managers said they had not yet determined those facts, which our committee found both surprising and frustrating,” SPEEA said in a news release on its website.

A Boeing spokesperson said Thursday the company continues to “work through an established process to ensure our workforce can support our customer commitments. We are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect and will communicate details with impacted employees once decisions are finalized.

The company said last week it would trim its commercial workforce by 5%, through a combination of attrition and layoffs, as it slowed its commercial production schedule. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope told employees the adjusted production plan and reduced aircraft output “puts us in an overstaffed position.”

Boeing said then it would notify impacted workers in December.

The company’s engineering managers confirmed that timeline at SPEEA’s meeting Thursday, telling the union impacted workers would be notified on December 9 and have their last day on February 12.

Boeing will review employment at all its commercial airplanes sites, but the cuts won’t necessarily hit all those locations, SPEEA said Thursday after its meeting with management.

The layoffs will target certain positions that “are ending or can be ended,” the union continued.

It’s still unclear how the job cuts will impact Boeing’s Puget Sound-area factories, where Boeing assembles the majority of its commercial aircraft. The company had just over 65,000 employees in Washington as of December.

The cuts are expected to impact about 2,500 people across its commercial workforce, according to Boeing’s most recent employment data. It’s unclear how many of those cuts could be a result of attrition, people who leave Boeing for retirement or other jobs or for other reasons unrelated to the involuntary layoffs.

SPEEA said Thursday it has an annual attrition rate of 4.9%, meaning “attrition alone will not meet the short-term need to reduce the workforce.”

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