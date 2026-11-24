Deutsche Aircraft has announced a new partnership with KF Aerospace to establish a larger support network in North America for D328eco aircraft.

As Canada’s largest commercial MRO provider, KF Aerospace is prepared to provide full lifecycle support for D328eco operations, including scheduled inspections and full maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Deutsche Aircraft Vice President Customer Support & Services Alexander Tesch said, “We are deliberate in how we build our global support network.”

Tesch continued, “Our priority is clear: when the D328eco enters service, customers must have immediate access to trusted, high-quality maintenance. Canada is a key market for us, and KF Aerospace is the ideal partner to anchor our presence in North America.”

Deutsche Aircraft Director Global Sales Nils Heuer said, “Our customers in Canada require more than just a modern aircraft — they require operational certainty and continuity.”

Heuer added, “This partnership ensures we deliver a complete solution: an efficient regional turboprop with dependable, local support that operators can count on from day one.”

KF Aerospace Vice President, Business Development Bryan Akerstream said, “Partnering with Deutsche Aircraft allows us to support a new generation of regional aircraft that aligns with the needs of Canadian operators.”

Akerstream noted, “We are proud to contribute our expertise and ensure dependable, in-country support as the D328eco enters service.”