Akaer and Deutsche Aircraft Inaugurate D328eco Forward Fuselage Assembly Line

Akaer and Deutsche Aircraft have officially inaugurated the Forward Fuselage Assembly Line for the D328eco regional turboprop aircraft at Akaer’s facilities in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

This marks the D328eco’s transition from development to the industrialization phase, underscoring the program’s progress toward market readiness in Q4 2027. Akaer will lead the production of the forward fuselage, encompassing industrialization, tooling, prototype manufacturing and associated engineering studies.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Mayor of São José dos Campos, Anderson Farias, the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, Vice Governor Felicio Ramuth, Ministry of Defence/SEPROD representative, Ten Brig Ar Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues and the Minister of Transport, Renan Junior.

“The D328eco will pave the way for more sustainable and efficient regional flights that connect smaller cities in Brazil and around the world. For Akaer, being part of this significant project and playing a key role in producing the forward fuselage is a source of great pride. It further strengthens our position as a Tier 1 supplier,” said Cesar Silva, CEO of Akaer.

“The launch of another fuselage production line at Akaer represents a key milestone in the industrialization of the D328eco program. Akaer’s expertise and ambition to grow into a globally recognized Tier 1 supplier make them an ideal partner—both technically and strategically—in the Brazilian market,” added Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.