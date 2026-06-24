Deutsche Aircraft Partnering with Hexcel on Advanced Composite Solutions for D328eco

Deutsche Aircraft recently announced a new long-term partnership and supply agreement with Hexcel covering advanced composite solutions for the D328eco aircraft.

The two companies finalized the agreement at the ILA Berlin air show.

In the new partnership, Deutsche Aircraft and Hexcel plan to integrate advanced composite solutions in the D328eco airframe while adhering to all requirements, including:

Mechanical

Weight

Environmental

These solutions are being developed for primary and secondary aircraft structures, aiming to help with improvements like:

Reduced weight

Improved durability

Stronger fatigue resistance

When complete, the new composite solutions will offer benefits like:

Enhanced aircraft performance

Improved fuel efficiency

Long‑term operational reliability

The D328eco is a next-gen regional turboprop derived from the Dornier 328 turboprop that features modern upgrades like:

New propulsion systems

Modern avionics

Optimized aerostructures

Reduced environmental impact and lifecycle emissions

President Aerospace Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa & Industrial Lilian Braylé said, “This partnership with Deutsche Aircraft reflects Hexcel’s long‑standing commitment to supporting innovative, sustainable aerospace programs in Europe.”

Braylé continued, “By combining advanced materials technology with strong industrial collaboration, we are contributing to the development of next‑generation regional aircraft that address efficiency, sustainability and long‑term operational needs.”

“We are proud to work alongside Deutsche Aircraft on the D328eco program,” Braylé added, “This partnership brings together advanced composite technologies, industrial expertise and a resilient supply chain to support an aircraft that is setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in regional aviation.”

Deutsche Aircraft Vice President Supply Chain Patricia Ferrari said, “The D328eco® is a German aircraft program built on strong industrial partnerships.”

Ferrari noted, “Working with Hexcel allows us to combine advanced materials expertise with industrial reliability, supporting our ambition to deliver a highly efficient and sustainable aircraft for regional operators worldwide.”

Deutsche Aircraft CEO Nico Neumann commented, “Long‑term trust‑based industrial relationships are essential for the success of complex aerospace programs.”

Neumann added, “This partnership with Hexcel provides a strong foundation for certification, ramp‑up, and series production of the D328eco in Germany and across Europe.”