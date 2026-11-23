Ramco Systems Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited, announced that the Canadian Coast Guard’s Aircraft Services Directorate (ASD) (formerly part of Transport Canada) has gone live on Ramco Aviation Software.

This completes the first phase of a transformation program, bringing inventory, procurement, repair and component and shop maintenance onto a single platform across every base.

The ASD set out to modernize and transform its maintenance and inventory operation in line with current technology standards, with the goals of equipping its employees with state-of-the-art maintenance and inventory management tools and providing its clients with service excellence, in full compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

As a result of Phase 1’s completion, the ASD has achieved real-time inventory visibility across all of its 14 bases and vessels, coast to coast. Aircraft-on-ground demand planning is now completed electronically, and efficiencies are being realized as a result.

Component maintenance routing is now tracked digitally, and tighter master data control has strengthened record-keeping accuracy. Together, these gains have improved turnaround times on the services the Aircraft Services Directorate provides to Canadian government entities.

Ramco Aviation Software also integrates with ASD's existing applications, like:

Finance

Training

Human resources

Reporting

Subsequent phases, covering aircraft maintenance planning and execution, are in progress. Upon completion, all aircraft maintenance and supply chain operations will be managed on a single system.

This initiative represents a pivotal step forward in how ASD supports their fleets and federal clients. By replacing legacy manual and siloed processes with an end-to-end digital ecosystem that tracks aircraft parts and components in real time, this will empower the ASD team with modern and integrated digital capabilities to:

Optimize productivity

Streamline maintenance workflows

Ensure reliability and service excellence

Ramco Systems Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Integrated, digital-first operations are now the standard in aviation maintenance, and the Aircraft Services Directorate's go-live shows what that looks like in practice.”

Singh continued, “Having proudly served Canadian aviation for more than two decades, this milestone reflects our years of investment in building an AI-powered solution purpose-built for aviation maintenance and supply chain operations—ensuring that the right part is in the right place at the right time so the fleet stays ready.”

“We look forward to supporting the Aircraft Services Directorate through the next phase of the programme,” added Singh.