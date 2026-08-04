CFS Aero to Implement Ramco Aviation Software to Optimize APU and Engine MRO

CFS Aero has chosen to implement specialized Aviation Software by Ramco Systems across its MRO operations.

CFS Aero plans to use the next-generation aviation software to optimize APU and engine MRO, with Ramco’s unified digital platform offering integration and streamlined operations.

By using Ramco’s MRO software, CFS Aero aims to digitize maintenance workflows and improve efficiency in their operations while maintaining compliance and high-quality service.

Key capabilities that Ramco’s software offer to CFS Aero include:

Multi-stage invoicing

Cost accrual tracking

Budget cap monitoring

CFS Aero also plans to use the platform to optimize lifecycle management for engines and APUs by providing:

As-built records

Service bulletin and airworthiness directive effectivity tracking

Automated engine condition monitoring

Digital maintenance execution

Mobile-enabled task cards and electronic sign-offs

Ramco’s Aviation ERP Software for MROs contains a variety of modules, including:

Engineering

Planning

Maintenance

Supply Chain

Customer and Commercials Management

Accounting

CFS Aero CEO David Newhouse said, “As we planned for the next phase of our growth, we were looking for a technology partner that could support our long-term vision, complement the expertise of our people, and evolve alongside our business.”

Newhouse continued, “Ramco's strong understanding of the complexities of Engine and APU MRO operations, combined with the capabilities of its Aviation Software to help our skilled teams perform at their best, were key factors in our decision.”

“We believe this partnership will empower our people to continue delivering the levels of service and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us,” noted Newhouse.

Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, Manoj Kumar Singh said, "We are delighted to partner with CFS Aero, an organization whose commitment to engineering excellence and customer service has earned it a strong reputation in the aviation industry.”

Singh explained, “Their decision to select Ramco Aviation Software reflects the trust that leading MRO providers continue to place in our aviation domain expertise, technology capabilities, and commitment to innovation.”

“As we continue to invest in next-generation capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, we look forward to bringing further innovation to the aviation maintenance ecosystem and contributing to CFS Aero's continued success," added Singh.