Ramco Systems to Provide Aviation Software for Powerhouse Engines MRO

Powerhouse Engines has chosen Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) to integrate its aviation software into its operations.

Ramco’s Aviation Software will cover the complete lifecycle for the Powerhouse’s engine MRO services and help the company with efforts like:

Optimizing resource use and allocation

Leveraging insights to inform decision-making

Enabling accelerated growth without sacrificing excellence in operations

Powerhouse aims to integrate functions and increase visibility across them by integrating modules like:

Engineering & CAMO

Engine and shop maintenance

MRO cvontracting

Finance

Quality

By employing this software, Powerhouse hopes to enhance its operations in areas like:

Inventory management

Purchasing

Cost tracking

Subcontracting

Third-party repair processes

Powerhouse also plans to start going paperless by implementing additional digital solutions from Ramco, such as:

Anywhere mobile applications

Hubs

BInGO dashboards

This will give technicians real-time tracking for:

Parts

Repair orders

Purchase orders

Inventory

Repair tags

CEO, Powerhouse Engines, Eric Engdahl said, “Our industry is evolving rapidly, and as we prepared for our next phase of growth, we sought a partner who could help us scale with confidence. Ramco Systems combines cutting-edge technology with a strong track record in aviation MRO, making them the ideal partner to support our vision.”

Engdahl continued, “With their solution’s ability to deliver complete lifecycle coverage for engine MRO and enable seamless integration across business functions, we now have the tools to transform our processes, lead with excellence, and continue delivering the highest standards of service as we expand.”

Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, Manoj Kumar Singh commented, “We are honored to be chosen by Powerhouse Engines as their technology partner, an endorsement that reinforces our position as a leading provider of next-generation aviation engine MRO solutions.”

Singh added, “Built on industry best practices, Ramco Aviation Software enables organizations to minimize downtime, maximize asset utilization and scale without compromising on safety or quality. We look forward to working closely with Powerhouse Engines to transform their operations and help them stay ahead in a dynamic market.”

PowerHouse engines specializes in services for CFM56 engines, including:

MRO

Trading

Leasing

Ramco Systems Corporation, USA is a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited.